Canada will lodge a formal complaint and initiate a probe into the racist abuse Moisë Bombito received from Lionel Messi fans on social media.

Canada will take racial abuse on Moisë Bombito before Concacaf and Conmebol

In a tightly contested match, Argentina ultimately defeated Canada 2-0 in their opening game of the 2024 Copa America. The world champions dominated much of the match, although Canada held their ground and had several opportunities. Argentina needed a goal to secure their victory.

During the game, Moisë Bombito fouled Lionel Messi, and as the match concluded, the Colorado Rapids defender began receiving a barrage of insults and racial messages on his social media accounts.

After the match, Moisë Bombito posted a story on Instagram to demonstrate that the hateful words from some individuals did not affect him. Nevertheless, the Canadian Soccer Federation remains resolute.

Fans racially insult Moisë Bombito online

Bombito posted after the match, “My beautiful Canada,” and added, “No room for that bs.” Meanwhile, the federation issued a statement: “Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men’s national team players following tonight’s match.”

Canada remains winless under their new manager Jesse Marsch and will seek their first victory and points in the Copa America against Peru on June 25th. A defeat would eliminate Canada from the tournament.