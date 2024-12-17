Nuggets' Nikola Jokic receives major warning from former Lakers star regarding his MVP status

Three NBA MVP awards and a Finals MVP over the past four seasons highlight the overwhelming dominance Nikola Jokic currently holds in the league. His extraordinary performances have solidified his place among the league’s all-time greats, capped by leading the Denver Nuggets to their first-ever championship in 2023. However, according to former Los Angeles Lakers player Lou Williams, such sustained success can also invite its fair share of challenges.

During a discussion on Run It Back, Williams and his colleagues examined the criticism Jokic often faces for not fitting the traditional mold of an NBA superstar. Michelle Beadle remarked, “I do think he gets crushed because he’s not chiseled or you know, he looks like he’s stepping out of some stupid muscle magazine. I personally like his attitude. He’s like dry and sarcastic – just love that.”

Williams agreed with Beadle’s observation, adding, “That’s just a credit to his greatness.” The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year went on to say, “None of our greats get out without criticism. None of them. So the fact that he’s looking at his fourth MVP – at some point, he’s going to get criticized.”

Drawing from his experience as a teammate of superstars like Kobe Bryant with the Lakers and James Harden with the Houston Rockets, Lou offered valuable insight into the challenges elite players face, regardless of their on-court performance.

“People get bored with you just being great. People get bored with it, so they start talking (expletive),” Williams explained. He suggested that Jokic’s sustained dominance in the NBA could naturally lead to scrutiny, simply as a result of his continued excellence over the years.

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets, Lou Williams #12, and Eric Gordon #10 talk during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Can Jokic win his fourth MVP award?

Despite an up-and-down 2024-25 season for the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic remains the cornerstone of the team’s success. The Serbian center is having another remarkable campaign, solidifying his MVP credentials with stellar performances.

Jokic currently ranks second in scoring with an average of 30.9 points per game, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, he is second in rebounds with 13.3 per game, just behind New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns. The Joker also ranks second in assists, averaging 9.9 per game, surpassed only by Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

These incredible numbers showcase Nikola’s unparalleled versatility and impact on the court. At 6 ft 11 in, he redefines what’s expected from a center, seamlessly contributing as a scorer, playmaker, and rebounder. While criticism may follow, as Lou Williams warned, Jokic’s achievements continue to bolster his case for a fourth MVP award. Whether or not he ultimately secures the title, his consistent brilliance ensures his place among the NBA’s elite.