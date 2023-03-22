With the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup on the horizon, AFA and Futbol Sites will team up to deliver English language content about the Argentine national team.

The reputation Argentina had forged for being a soccer powerhouse has only increased with their recent World Cup success. On the wheels of its triumph at Qatar 2022, the Argentine national team is ready to expand to new markets.

AFA has announced Wednesday the launch of a new project focused on the US market along with Futbol Sites, top digital media group in soccer related audiences with +350M users reached monthly.

This partnership will help to deliver exclusive, English-language content about the Argentine national team to new audiences ahead of the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both to be held in North America.

AFA, Futbol Sites to launch English-language account of Argentine national team

From now on, fans from all over the world will be able to keep up with the Argentine national team news on their official profile @AFASeleccionEN.

"This is another step forward in the expansion of Argentine soccer and its national teams. We trust in Futbol Sites' capacity as our news media agency to lead such a challenge," AFA president Claudio Tapia said in a statement.

"Futbol Sites is honored and motivated to work on the global expansion of AFA - Argentine national team in the North American market. We are proud and committed to bring our experience and passion to increase their presence and popularity in a region that will draw absolute attention from world soccer with the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 World Cup," said PMKR Exec. VP & Futbol Sites CEO Federico Grinberg.