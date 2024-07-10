Drake seems to have money to throw away. The famous rapper placed a $300,000 wager that Canada would defeat Argentina in the Copa America semifinals. The end result? Argentina comfortably defeated Canada 2-0 and secured their spot in the final on Sunday.

Had Drake done his research, he would have seen that Canada has had enormous difficulty scoring goals since Jesse Marsch took over as manager. The team has managed just 2 goals in 7 matches under his charge.

On the field, once Julian Alvarez scored Argentina’s opening goal, the feeling at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was “it’s over”. While Argentina did a lot to contain Canada, the Concacaf side did little to bother Dibu Martinez.

Drake’s Poor Betting History

Argentina’s social media team took a punch at the rapper’s betting sorrow with a cheeky X post saying “A team that defies the odds” a clear message to Drake.

Drake has had some success with betting, but his track record in big events is generally poor. Notwithstanding this, the rapper has achieved success in Super Bowl wagers, earning $1.15 million on the Chiefs in 2024 after a $700,000 bet the previous year resulted in a $1.48 million windfall. Nonetheless, his history of betting on prominent sporting events frequently leads to losses, which has helped popularize the notorious “Drake Curse”.

On the other hand, for Argentina, it’s on to another final – their seventh final in a decade – making them one of the most successful programs in world football. Argentina will face the winner of the other semifinal to be played on Wednesday between Colombia or Uruguay.