Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is one of the top players of the Premier League, here is what his salary looks like broken down to hour, day, month and year.

Luis Diaz, 27 years old, stands out as one of the standout players in the 2024 Copa America and ranks among the Premier League’s top wingers for Liverpool. Originally from Colombia, Diaz joined Liverpool in 2022 following successful stints with FC Porto and Atlético Junior in his homeland. He made his professional debut with Barranquilla in 2016.

Throughout his career at the club level, Diaz has distinguished himself with remarkable pace and dribbling skills on the wing, amassing 88 goals in 371 games.

Since joining Liverpool, the speedy winger has contributed 24 goals in 98 appearances and secured four championships with The Reds.

Luis Diaz Liverpool contract broken down

Currently under contract until June 2027, Luis Diaz is a pivotal figure for Liverpool’s future and ranks among the Premiership’s elite players. Here is a breakdown of Luis Diaz’s salary by hour, day, week, month, and year:

Yearly Salary: $3,659,127 (Base)

Weekly Salary: $70,368

Monthly Salary: $337,366

Daily Salary: $15,570.75

Hourly Rate: $1,946.34 (according to Capology)

Luis Diaz unquestionably stands as a star not only for Liverpool but also across the entire Premier League. With the Colombian national team, Diaz boasts 54 caps, scoring 14 goals and providing 3 assists.