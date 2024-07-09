Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in theCopa America 2024 semifinals to reach the coveted final. Lionel Messi scored the second goal to give his team a 2-0 lead, with Julian Alvarez scoring the previous one.
After a great collective play by Argentina, Rodrigo de Paul gave a pass inside the box to Enzo Fernandez who shot at goal and Lionel Messi deflected the shot to score his team’s second goal.
How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?
Lionel Messi is the all-time leading scorer for the Argentina National Team with 109 goals. He is currently the second-highest scorer for any national team, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 130 goals.
The former Barcelona player holds many records behind his national team: he is the top Argentine scorer in World Cups with 13 goals and the top scorer in friendly matches with 51 goals. While in Copa America, he is the second top scorer with 15 goals, behind Norberto Mendez who has 17.
