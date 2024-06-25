Canada will face Peru on the second Matchday of the group stage of Copa America 2024, in a crucial game to remain alive in the competition.

What happens if Canada lose, win or tie with Peru in Copa America 2024?

Canada did not get off to the best start at the Copa America 2024, although they were handed one of the toughest opponents of the tournament, the reigning champions Argentina.

Despite having played a good first half without conceding a goal, in the second half the difference in hierarchy in both teams was noticeable and Lionel Messi’s team ended up winning the game 2-0 with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

The next game is crucial for the Canadians as well as for the Peruvians, as both teams need a victory to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive.

What happens if Canada beat Peru?

If Canada beats Peru, they will get their first 3 points of the tournament and will be able to control their destiny in the last game against Chile. A point in that matchup should be enough to advance with 4 points.

Alphonso Davies, left back of Canada. Claudio Villa/Getty Images

What happens if Canada and Peru draw?

If the match ended up with a draw, the Canadians would earn their first point and must win against Chile in the final match if they want to continue dreaming of qualifying.

What happens if Canada lose to Peru?

In the latter scenario, if Peru defeats Canada, the team coached by Jesse Marsch will be automatically eliminated from the Copa America 2024 regardless of the result of their last game against Chile.