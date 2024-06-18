Lionel Messi and Argentina will start their title defense at the 2024 Copa America when they play Canada in the opening game. Find out here the predicted lineups.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is almost here. Lionel Messi and Argentina will take center stage on Thursday, June 20, when they take on Canada in the 2024 Copa America inaugural match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

La Albiceleste head into the tournament as one of, if not the strongest candidate to win the title after claiming the last Copa America in Brazil before tasting the ultimate glory at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It will definitely be a challenging but interesting test for the Canucks, who will be looking to make an impression in this tournament ahead of the 2026 World Cup, in which Canada will act as co-hosts along with the USA and Mexico.

Will Messi start? Argentina’s probable lineup vs Canada

Lionel Scaloni reportedly deems seven players untouchable ahead of the Copa America debut. Needless to say, Lionel Messi is one of them, as the coach said more than once the Inter Miami star will always have a guaranteed spot in the lineup barring injury or fitness issues.

Leo Messi in action during a friendly win over Guatemala.

Messi is expected to start for Argentina against Canada along with Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Rodrigo De Paul. The other spots remain uncertain, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Argentina’s predicted lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister / Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez / Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria / Nicolas Gonzalez.

Canada’s probable lineup against Argentina

Canada head into the 2024 Copa America debut with a point to prove after raising concern in the June international friendlies. The Canucks lost 4-0 to the Netherlands but managed to hold Kylian Mbappe’s France to a goalless draw.

So what’s the real potential of this team? That’s what Jesse Marsch will try to find out in this Copa America, and the debut against none other than the reigning world champs could be very telling.

Canada’s predicted lineup: Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Taj Buchanan, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.