Uruguay is set to take on Brazil in the highly anticipated 2024 Copa America quarterfinals, promising an electrifying showdown. Fans across the United States won't miss a beat, with live coverage available on TV and online streaming platforms.

In a highly anticipated 2024 Copa America quarterfinal showdown, Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez is set to go head-to-head with Rodrygo’s Brazil. Soccer fans are in for an electrifying match, and U.S. viewers can catch all the action live on ViX Premium for just $4.99. Don’t miss a moment of this crucial clash!

[Watch Uruguay vs Brazil live in the USA on ViX]

In what is shaping up to be the most anticipated showdown of the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals, two Conmebol powerhouses, Uruguay and Brazil, are set to clash. Uruguay, led by Darwin Nunez, has been a dominant force throughout the tournament, securing a perfect 9 points from their group stage matches. They are now eyeing a deep run in the tournament, showcasing some of the best soccer seen so far.

On the other side, Rodrygo’s Brazil, despite not hitting top form, remains a formidable opponent thanks to their star-studded lineup. The Brazilian squad‘s individual talents and historical prowess make them strong contenders, promising a fiercely competitive match. This duel between two former world champions is sure to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams eager to advance and stake their claim on the title.

When will the Uruguay vs Brazil match be played?

Uruguay are set to face Brazil in a high-stakes 2024 Copa America quarterfinal clash on Saturday, July 6th, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Rodrygo of Brazil – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Uruguay vs Brazil: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil in the USA

In a highly anticipated showdown, Uruguay and Brazil are vying for a spot in the Copa America 2024 semifinals. Both squads are eager to seize this crucial opportunity and advance in the tournament. Fans eager to witness every electrifying moment can subscribe to ViX Premium for just $4.99, ensuring they don’t miss any of the pivotal action.

This summer, the 2024 Copa America has taken center stage across the United States, showcasing elite teams and stars from Concacaf and Conmebol from June 20 to July 14. ViX Premium offers exclusive coverage of all 32 matches, complete with Spanish commentary, making it the premier destination for fans looking to catch the thrilling clash between Uruguay and Brazil.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.