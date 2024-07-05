Brazil is set to face Uruguay in a high-stakes match to determine who advances to the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa America. Here's a breakdown of the potential outcomes and what they mean for Brazil.

The group stage of the 2024 Copa America has concluded, setting up an exciting elimination round where Brazil will take on Uruguay in one of the most anticipated quarter-final clashes.

Brazil entered the tournament as one of the favorites, aiming to replicate their 2019 title run. However, their campaign hit a bump with a lackluster 0-0 draw against Costa Rica, raising doubts about their form.

Needing a win in their second match to avoid complications, Dorival Junior’s squad delivered a dominant performance, crushing Paraguay 4-1. In their final group match against Colombia, Brazil secured a 1-1 draw, ensuring a second-place finish and setting up the quarter-final showdown with Uruguay.

What happens if Brazil beat Uruguay?

If Brazil defeat Uruguay, they will advance directly to the semi-finals of the Copa America, where they will face the winner of the Colombia vs. Panama match. This critical semi-final clash is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, in Charlotte.

What happens if Brazil and Uruguay draw?

If the match ends in a draw after regulation time, it will proceed to extra time, which consists of two 15-minute halves. If the deadlock persists after extra time, the outcome will be decided by a penalty shootout to determine who moves on to the semi-finals.

What happens if Brazil lose to Uruguay?

If Uruguay manages to beat Brazil, Marcelo Bielsa’s team will advance to the semi-finals. They will then face the winner of the Colombia vs. Panama quarter-final on Wednesday, July 10.