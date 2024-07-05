Why is Adalberto Carrasquilla not playing for Panama against Colombia in the 2024 Copa America quarterfinals?

Adalberto Carrasquilla will miss Panama’s crucial match-up with Colombia due to a suspension incurred after a red card incident involving Christian Pulisic during Panama’s 2-1 victory over the USMNT in the Panama’s second match. The Houston Dynamo player’s absence will extend through two key matches.

Carrasquilla had been performing exceptionally well for Panama throughout the tournament, but his late challenge on the American winger resulted in his suspension. This means he missed the subsequent game against Bolivia, which Panama won, and will now also be absent for the quarterfinal against favorites Colombia in the Copa America.

CONMEBOL has confirmed that the midfielder will serve a two-match suspension for his foul, with the second match of that suspension falling against Colombia.

Adalberto Carrasquilla’s Panama career

Adalberto Carrasquilla, a veteran with 57 caps for Panama and two goals to his name, has previously featured in two Gold Cups and this Copa America, reaching the Gold Cup final in 2023.

In Major League Soccer, he stands out as one of the best players in his position and is anticipated to make a move to European soccer, with his transfer value estimated at $5 million.