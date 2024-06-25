Ecuador are set to take on Jamaica in the second match of their Copa America Group B action, but La Tri will be without their star striker.

Why is Enner Valencia not playing for Ecuador against Jamaica in Copa America 2024?

Ecuador find themselves with their backs against the wall once again, having started Copa America poorly with a 2-1 defeat to Venezuela. Despite boasting an impressive roster of players, the team continues to struggle in major tournaments.

Now, the Ecuadorians will have everything to play for when they face Jamaica, who narrowly lost 1-0 to Mexico. The Jamaicans held Mexico at bay but succumbed to a goal by Gerardo Arteaga. The winner of this match will fight to live another day, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Ecuador will have to make do without their top striker Enner Valencia. Here’s why the Internacional de Porto Alegre player will not participate in the match against Jamaica.

Why is Enner Valencia not play against Jamaica?

Enner Valencia received a red card in the opening match against Venezuela, due to a brutal kick on Venezuela’s José Martínez.

Despite this setback, Valencia has been a pivotal figure for the Ecuador national team, consistently showcasing his scoring prowess and leadership on the field. Known for his speed, technical ability, and clinical finishing, Valencia has been instrumental in crucial matches, often delivering when his team needs him most.

His goal-scoring record for Ecuador highlights his importance, with crucial goals in World Cup qualifiers and Copa America tournaments. Valencia’s ability to find the back of the net under pressure has made him a fan favorite and a reliable source of goals for his national side.

Beyond his goal-scoring abilities, Valencia’s work ethic and commitment to the team are equally commendable. He leads by example, both on and off the pitch, motivating his teammates and embodying the spirit of Ecuadorian football.