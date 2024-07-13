Inter Milan winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is set to miss the highly anticipated Copa America 2024 final against Argentina. Here's why the Colombian star won't be on the field.

Why is Juan Guillermo Cuadrado not playing for Colombia vs Argentina in Copa American 2024 final?

Colombia will play against Argentina in the Copa America 2024 final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Led by James Rodriguez, Colombia is aiming for their second title in history. However, they’ll have to do it without one of their key players, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, one of Colombia’s most successful players, is notably absent from this crucial match. The Inter Milan winger ranks second in all-time appearances for the Colombian national team behind goalkeeper David Ospina.

Despite his important contribution to the team over the years, Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo will not be able to count on the experienced winger for the Copa America final, who had a tough season with Inter Milan.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado out of the final against Argentina

Cuadrado’s absence against Argentina is due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained at the end of 2023. This injury severely impacted his season with Inter Milan, limiting him to just 12 appearances. The injury has sidelined him for much of the year, preventing him from participating in the Copa America 2024.

Juan Cuadrado of FC Internazionale warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League match between FC Internazionale and Real Sociedad. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Following his omission from the squad, the 36-year-old veteran shared his thoughts on social media:

“It was not the expected season. But this profession has these things and you have to assume them with maturity. I am learning to see the good in the midst of difficulty, pain is also part of life and if we face it with the right attitude it helps us to grow. I have great expectations for what is to come, I still have a lot to give.”

Despite his absence, Cuadrado’s words reflect his determination and positive outlook as he recovers and looks forward to contributing to his team in the future. Colombia will miss his experience and skill, but they remain focused on securing their second Copa America title.