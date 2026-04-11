Has Scottie Scheffler ever won the Masters tournament?

Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters twice, capturing the green jacket in 2022 and again in 2024. Both victories came during a stretch in which he established himself as the most consistent player in the world, combining elite ball-striking with remarkable composure at Augusta National.

Those wins quickly elevated him into the conversation among the dominant players of his generation and turned him into a perennial favorite every time he arrives at the Masters.

Scheffler’s rise has drawn comparisons to the type of sustained excellence once associated with Tiger Woods. While their styles differ, the common thread is control.

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Can Scottie Scheffler win another Masters in 2026?

That reputation is being tested again at the 2026 Masters, where Scottie Scheffler entered the third round trailing Rory McIlroy. After McIlroy built a six-shot lead through 36 holes, Scheffler found himself needing a strong weekend push to close the gap. He’s making a serious charge.

A comeback would be particularly impressive considering the size of McIlroy’s advantage. Large halfway leads at Augusta are historically difficult to overcome, especially when held by experienced major champions. Rory’s six-shot advantage after 36 holes was the largest ever at that point of the tournament.

Now, Scheffler made a major move early in the third round, firing a 31 on the front nine to cut into the lead at Augusta. The two-time Masters champion caught fire with a string of birdies, quickly climbing the leaderboard and putting pressure on Rory McIlroy.