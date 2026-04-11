Rory McIlroy heads into the weekend at Augusta National with a commanding six-shot lead, putting him in position to accomplish something only three players in history have done.

After finally capturing the Masters last year to complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy now has a chance to defend the green jacket and secure back-to-back victories at golf’s most iconic major. With two rounds remaining, the Northern Irishman is not just chasing another title, but a place in one of the tournament’s most exclusive clubs.

Winning consecutive Masters titles has always been one of the toughest feats in golf. McIlroy’s current cushion gives him a rare opportunity to control the tournament, but history shows that closing the deal is never guaranteed. A successful defense would not only validate that triumph, but also elevate him into a small group of legends who managed to conquer the same major in consecutive seasons.

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Who won consecutive Masters in golf?

Only three players have won back-to-back Masters titles. Jack Nicklaus was the first, claiming consecutive victories in 1965 and 1966 during the height of his dominance. His 1965 performance included a then-record margin of victory, and he followed it with another composed win a year later, cementing his early legacy at Augusta National.

Nick Faldo joined that list more than two decades later. The Englishman captured the green jacket in 1989 and successfully defended it in 1990, both times relying on steady ball-striking and late-round composure. Faldo’s repeat underscored the importance of patience at Augusta, as he methodically navigated pressure situations to secure consecutive titles.

Tiger Woods became the most recent player to accomplish the feat with victories in 2001 and 2002. Already a dominant force, Woods combined power and precision to control Augusta National in consecutive years, extending one of the most impressive stretches in modern golf. If McIlroy finishes the job this weekend, he would join Nicklaus, Faldo, and Woods, adding his name to one of the most exclusive lists in Masters history.