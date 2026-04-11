Rory McIlroy sparks huge controversy at 2026 Masters Tournament with Augusta preparation comments

Rory McIlroy has taken control at Augusta National, opening with one of the best starts in Masters history and building a six-shot lead after 36 holes. The dominant performance has put him firmly on track to contend for another green jacket, but it’s also his preparation leading into the tournament that has drawn significant attention.

“I honestly just don’t like the three tournaments leading up to this event. I’d rather come up here. I did a couple of days where I dropped Poppy to school, flew up here, played, landed back home and had dinner with her or had dinner with Erica. I did a couple of day trips like that. I felt like that was a better use of my time than going to Houston or San Antonio.”

The strategy appears to be paying off. McIlroy looks comfortable, confident, and in complete control through two rounds. His six-shot advantage places him in rare historical territory, and his calm demeanor suggests a player far more relaxed than in previous Masters appearances, especially given what he accomplished here just one year ago.

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Rory McIlroy explains his unconventional Masters preparation

Rory McIlroy’s remarks, however, have sparked controversy among fans and observers. Some believe skipping PGA Tour events like Houston or San Antonio — while openly dismissing them — could be viewed as disrespectful to tournaments that rely on star participation. Critics argue that those events play a key role in the schedule and that such comments may undermine their importance.

Others see it differently, pointing out that elite players often tailor their schedules around majors. It happened with Tiger Woods. In McIlroy’s case, the decision to prioritize Augusta-specific preparation clearly reflects how seriously he approached this week.

There’s also a sense that McIlroy is playing with less pressure at Augusta after his breakthrough victory in 2025, when he defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to complete his career-defining triumph. That win lifted the weight that had followed him for years at the Masters. Now, with confidence, familiarity, and a commanding lead, McIlroy looks like a player fully comfortable at Augusta, and his unconventional preparation may be a major reason why.