Baseball is all about the swing, hitting the ball, knocking it out of the park, being the man that gets RBI’s, base hits, and home runs. It’s what makes one a star.

In the MLB there have been many legendary hitters, some with great swings and hitting presence. Below are 25 of the best hitters in MLB history, many of them legends of the game.

Here are 25 of the best hitters in MLB history, batter up! Take a swing and hit it out of the park!

Mike Schmidt

Noted for his power hitting and exceptional defense as a third baseman. Finished his career with 548 home runs and a three-time MVP.

A 10-time Gold Glove winner, showcasing his defensive prowess. Inducted into the Hall of Fame due to his all-around skill set.

Albert Pujols

Renowned for his consistency and power, notably with the St. Louis Cardinals. Achieved 3,236 hits and 667 home runs in his illustrious career.

A three-time MVP and known for his remarkable hitting and leadership. Considered one of the most complete hitters of his era.

Roberto Clemente

Highly regarded for his hitting and remarkable outfield arm. Finished with 3,000 hits and a career .317 batting average.

A 12-time Gold Glove winner and won the NL MVP in 1966. His tragic death while on a humanitarian mission cemented his legendary status.

Frank Robinson

Known for his powerful hitting and strong overall offensive abilities. Achieved 586 home runs and became the first player to win MVP awards in both leagues.

A 14-time All-Star and led the Orioles to two World Series titles as a player-manager. Regarded for his impactful career both on and off the field.

Joe DiMaggio

Renowned for his remarkable 56-game hitting streak, a record that still stands. Finished his career with a .325 batting average and 361 home runs.

A three-time MVP and 13-time All-Star in his celebrated career. Remembered for his impact on the game and his marriage to Marilyn Monroe.

Honus Wagner

Known as one of the earliest superstars of the game. Finished his career with a .328 batting average and excelled in every facet of the game.

One of the first five players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. His rare baseball card is one of the most valuable collectibles in sports history.

Jimmie Foxx

Renowned for his incredible power, hitting 534 home runs in his career. A three-time MVP and part of two World Series-winning teams.

Notable for his exceptional hitting and feared presence at the plate. Regarded as one of the greatest power hitters in baseball history.

Alex Rodriguez

Known for his exceptional power and versatile defensive skills. Finished his career with 696 home runs and won three MVP awards.

A 14-time All-Star, showcasing his impact on the game. Despite controversies, his hitting prowess remains undoubted.

Ken Griffey Jr.

Regarded for his smooth swing and exceptional fielding in center field. Concluded his career with 630 home runs and 13 All-Star selections.

A 10-time Gold Glove winner, displaying all-around skills on the field. Known for his charisma and impact on the game.

Pete Rose

Holds the record for the most career hits with 4,256. A 17-time All-Star and 1973 NL MVP.

Played with intensity and consistency throughout his career. His ban from baseball due to gambling remains a controversial point in his legacy.

Mel Ott

Renowned for his powerful hitting and unique batting stance. Concluded his career with 511 home runs and a .304 batting average.

A 12-time All-Star and known for his consistency as a hitter. Respected as one of the early power hitters in the game.

Miguel Cabrera

Known for his exceptional contact hitting and power. Achieved 2,955 hits and 487 home runs in his career.

A two-time MVP and winner of the Triple Crown in 2012. Recognized for his consistency and all-around hitting skills.

Tony Gwynn

Revered for his incredible bat control and high contact rate. Finished his career with 3,141 hits and a .338 batting average.

An eight-time batting champion and 15-time All-Star. Known for his dedication to the game and prowess as a hitter.

Chipper Jones

Renowned for his switch-hitting skills and consistency as a hitter. Concluded his career with 468 home runs and a .303 batting average.

A 1999 NL MVP and an eight-time All-Star. Regarded as a key figure in Braves’ history and a clutch performer.

Rod Carew

Known for his exceptional contact hitting and unique batting stance. Finished his career with 3,053 hits and a .328 batting average.

A seven-time batting champion and 18-time All-Star. Regarded for his consistent and skilled approach at the plate.

Babe Ruth

Revolutionized baseball, transitioning from a dominant pitcher to an iconic power hitter. Set numerous records, including the single-season home run record.

Won seven World Series titles and boasted a lifetime .342 batting average with 714 home runs. Notably known as one of the greatest players in baseball history.

Ted Williams

Renowned for his remarkable .344 career batting average and exceptional plate discipline. Achieved two Triple Crowns and two MVP awards during his career.

Known for being the last player to hit .400 in a season, boasting a .406 average in 1941. Highly regarded for his skills as one of the most consistent hitters in the game’s history.

Barry Bonds

Despite controversies, holds the records for most career home runs (762) and single-season home runs (73). Known for his exceptional combination of power and plate discipline.

Seven-time NL MVP, demonstrating an unparalleled impact as a hitter in MLB history. Accumulated 2,935 hits and 2,558 walks during his career.

Ty Cobb

Famed for his aggressive and intense playing style. Holds the highest lifetime batting average at .366 and won numerous batting titles.

Known for his all-around abilities on the field and his remarkable 4,189 career hits. One of the inaugural inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Stan Musial

Consistently performed as a hitter, securing seven NL batting titles. Wrapped up his career with 3,630 hits and an impressive .331 batting average.

A versatile player who excelled in both the outfield and at first base. Three-time NL MVP, illustrating his excellence in hitting and overall play.

Hank Aaron

Broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, finishing with 755 homers. Consistent hitter and record holder for the most career RBIs (2,297).

A 25-time All-Star and 1957 National League MVP, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport.

Recognized as a Hall of Famer for his power and longevity in the game.

Willie Mays

Known as a five-tool player, excelling in hitting, fielding, and baserunning. Finished his career with 660 home runs and 3,283 hits.

A two-time NL MVP and a 24-time All-Star, showcasing his all-around skills in the game. Famous for “The Catch” during the 1954 World Series, adding to his legendary status.

Lou Gehrig

Known for his consecutive games played streak of 2,130 and remarkable durability. Finished with 493 home runs and a career .340 batting average.

A seven-time All-Star and six-time World Series champion with the Yankees. His diagnosis with ALS, now known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” brought attention to the ailment.

Mickey Mantle

Regarded for his exceptional power as a switch-hitter. Concluded his career with 536 home runs and a .298 batting average.

A three-time MVP and 20-time All-Star, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Recognized as one of the greatest switch-hitters in baseball history.

Rogers Hornsby

Achieved two Triple Crowns, particularly for his outstanding batting average. Finished his career with a .358 batting average and 301 home runs.

Two-time NL MVP, dominating offensive statistics in his era. Known for his intense and at times challenging personality.