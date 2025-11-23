Juan Soto teams up with MLB superstars for special Home Run Derby showdown in Miami

Juan Soto is gearing up for a December fireworks show alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr., they’ll headline a star-studded offseason Home Run Derby in Miami. According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, “Juan Soto will participate in a Home Run Derby fundraiser on Dec. 6 at loanDepot park…”.

The event will feature power hitters, making the fundraiser feel more like an All-Star Week encore. Soto launching balls into the upper deck alongside Guerrero Jr.’s violent swing and Fernando Tatis Jr.’s raw athleticism sets the stage for a highlight-reel night. Add José Ramírez and Ketel Marte, and every round could turn into a slugfest.

With the derby taking place in December, it gives baseball fans a rare MLB offseason treat and a preview of the monsters who will dominate next summer. Watching Soto compete with fellow elite sluggers at loanDepot Park should produce towering home runs and viral moments.

Home Run Derby with Juan Soto: Tickets price

Tickets for the Home Run Derby start at $32, with the most expensive seats priced at $257, according to mlb.tickets.com. All tickets are available for purchase on the official site. The seats known as the PNC Club at the field level are the priciest, while the baseline seats next to the clubhouse will be sold starting at $37.

How many home runs did Soto hit in 2025?

Soto totaled 43 home runs with the Mets in 2025, marking his third consecutive year increasing his moonshot total (41 in 2024 and 35 in 2023). Last season was quite good for him in this category, and he also recorded 38 stolen bases, a new career high.

On the other hand, Guerrero Jr. hit only 23 home runs in 2025, seven fewer than in 2024. He has never come close to the 48 home runs he hit in the 2021 season, and since 2022, his home run production with the Blue Jays has been decreasing.