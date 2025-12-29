Travis Kelce has reportedly made a decision about Chiefs before making up his mind on retirement

The Kansas City Chiefs season hasn’t gone well. Now that they face the last game of the 2025 NFL season, all eyes are on the future of tight end Travis Kelce. He might be playing his last snaps and new information has arrived about his decisions.

According to Ian Rapoport, “Certainly is a possibility that Travis Kelce played his last game at Arrowhead this past week. He’s gonna take some time after the season is over to consider his fate and see what he wants to do, whether or not he wants to play a 14th season. My understanding is, if he was gonna play, it wouldn’t be for anyone else besides the Chiefs.“

A one-franchise man, all Kelce has done is put on a Hall of Fame career for the Chiefs. It would be almost impossible to visualize Kelce playing for another team, especially when he is out of his prime. Adapting to a new city, a new scheme, new quarterback and new coach might be something that the 36-year-old doesn’t want to go through.

Kelce has been declining steadily over the last few seasons

While still remaining a big-time weapon for the team, Kelce’s output has been slowly declining in recent years. Usually a certified 1,000-yard player, the last three seasons he hasn’t been able to reach those numbers. In fact, pretty much all his numbers have come down.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

Also, Kelce is looking for new chapters in his life. He is engaged to Taylor Swift, one of the most famous women on Earth, and he has plenty of business ventures in Kansas City. Hence, moving out would be putting all those plans on halt.

His partner in crime might not be able to start the season

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL injury this season. Even with a good recovery, it remains to be seen if the quarterback will be able to participate in the early stages of the next NFL season. Mahomes has been Kelce’s partner in crime during the majority of his career, as him and the quartertback have incredible chemistry in and out of the field.

That could also play a part on Kelce’s decision to keep playing football. Without Mahomes, his production will undoubtedly suffer, and his NFL legacy is set in stone, so why keep going? After all, Kelce is one of the three best tight ends of all time.