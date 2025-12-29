Phillies News: Kyle Schwarber to eclipse key player in 2026 earnings

The Philadelphia Phillies are gearing up for a comeback in the upcoming MLB season, with a focus on fine-tuning their roster. Notable moves include the retention of key players like Kyle Schwarber, who was a standout performer last season.

Schwarber secured a lucrative new contract during the offseason, which will see him earn significantly in the 2026 season. His earnings surpass those of star player Bryce Harper for the upcoming year but remain below the compensation for ace Zack Wheeler.

Here’s a look at the top five earners on the Phillies roster for next season:

Zack Wheeler – $42,000,000 Kyle Schwarber – $30,000,000 (includes a $15M base salary and $15M bonus) Bryce Harper – $27,571,429 Trea Turner – $27,272,727 Aaron Nola – $24,571,429

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts.

With these salaries locked in, the Phillies are hoping that the players’ on-field performances will reflect their hefty paychecks as they aim for a World Series title in the new season.

Other key salaries for the 2026 Phillies

While several players have secured substantial contracts for the 2026 season, one intriguing storyline involves Nick Castellanos about his future. Rumors have swirled around Castellanos possibly departing next season due to reported conflicts with manager Rob Thomson.

Here’s the full list of Phillies players with confirmed contracts for next year:

Nick Castellanos – $20,000,000

Taijuan Walker – $18,000,000

Brad Keller – $11,000,000 (comprising a $7M base salary and a $4M bonus)

Luis Garcia – $10,000,000

Jose Alvarado – $9,000,000

Ranger Suarez – $3,500,000

Garrett Stubbs – $925,000 MLB/$575,000 MiLB

Rafael Marchan – $860,000

Players awaiting contract confirmation

While many players have clarity on their earnings for the next season, others are still in the negotiation phase. These are the players whose contracts remain to be finalized for the upcoming year:

Alec Bohm – Salary TBD

Jesus Luzardo – Salary TBD

Edmundo Sosa – Salary TBD

Jhoan Duran – Salary TBD

Bryson Stott – Salary TBD

Brandon Marsh – Salary TBD

Tyler Banks – Salary TBD

Zach Pop – Salary TBD

