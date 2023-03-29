The Dodgers have everything ready to start the 2023 season, they want to go as far as possible and avoid the mistakes of last season. Check here their first game date.

TheLos Angeles Dodgers could not do anything to avoid the loss against the San Diego Padresduring the National League Division Series by 1-3.

But in general the 2022 season was good for the Dodgers with 111 wins and only 51 losses, also they were the 1st team in their division.

The upcoming 2023 season puts the Dodgers as favorites within the NL West, but the Padres could end their postseason dreams again.

When will the Dodgers' first game be in the 2023 MLB season?

The Dodgers play their first 2023 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30 at 10:10 PM (ET) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Not only will it be their opening day but it will also be their first game against a rival divisional.

Julio Urías will be the starting pitcher for the Dodgers during the first game of the season, he has experience as a relief pitcher and recently played for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

Zac Gallen will side with the Diamondbacks, he posted a record of 22-22, 3.09 ERA and 509 strikeouts during the 2022 MLB season. Gallen has been with Arizona since 2019.