The connection between the catcher and the pitcher is the key to strikeout a batter, other factors play a role during that connection, but catchers also get a nice paycheck during the season.

Who does not remember Yogi Berra, considered the best catcher in MLB history, and probably no other catcher will achieve what he did during his career as a baseball catcher. But Berra's times were different, talented 21st-century catchers abound more than ever, and teams know where to find them.

One of the top catchers of 2022 is Salvador Perez (Royals), he is not only a good catcher, but he is also a top slugger. Last season was almost perfect for him with 48 home runs sharing the first spot of the home run leaders with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Very few catchers earn fifteen million or more a year, only one has a base salary over twenty million and two other MLB catchers, including Salvador Perez, have base salaries close to that figure. On the other hand most catchers in the league earn $10m or less per year.

Who is the MLB catcher with the biggest salary?

JT Realmuto (Phillies) is the catcher with the biggest salary at $23,875,000 per year, he debuted in 2014 with the Miami Marlins and after four years with that team he left for Philadelphia where today he is considered a top catcher.

Salvador Perez has a base salary of $18,000,000, he could be considered the best catcher in the MLB right now but his salary is not the highest among catchers, although in 2021 his salary was $13m.

Another player who earns more than Perez is Yasmani Grandal of the Chicago White Sox, his salary is $18,250,000. These three are the highest paid catchers of the 2022 MLB season, and in the fourth spot is Yadier Molina with $10m per year.

