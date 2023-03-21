The World Baseball Classic is like a World Cup for national baseball teams, only the best manage to qualify for the biggest baseball tournament. Check here the list of champions.

The World Baseball Classic is part of two of baseball's biggest tournaments, but the WBC is one of the most attractive for fans. The first time this tournament was held was in 2006.

The Japanese were the first to win a World Baseball Classic in 2006, during that edition only 16 teams played in the tournament. A year later the Japanese won the WBC again in what was the first Back-to-Back title of the tournament.

Among the top favorites are the Caribbean teams, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and for South America the top favorite is Venezuela. While in Asia, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea are the most dominant teams.

List of Word Baseball Classic champions since 2006

United States and Mexico are the most dangerous North American teams in the tournament, being United States the team that usually has the best roster.

Ed. Year First place game Semi-finalists teams Champion Score Runner-up Third Fourth 1 2006 Japan 10–6

Petco Park, San Diego Cuba South Korea Dominican Republic 16 2 2009 Japan 5–3

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles South Korea Venezuela United States 16 3 2013 Dominican Republic 3–0

AT&T Park, San Francisco Puerto Rico Japan Netherlands 16 4 2017 United States 8–0

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Puerto Rico Japan Netherlands 16 5 2023 TBD TBD

LoanDepot Park, Miami TBD Mexico Cuba 20

The only time a 'small team' that played in a World Baseball Classic final was Cuba in 2006, otherwise all the finals were played between favorites.

Teams reaching the top four Team Champions Runners-up Third place Fourth place Total Japan 2 (2006, 2009) – 2 (2013, 2017) – 4 United States 1 (2017) – – 1 (2009) 2 Dominican Republic 1 (2013) – – 1 (2006) 2 Puerto Rico – 2 (2013, 2017) – – 2 South Korea – 1 (2009) 1 (2006) – 2 Cuba – 1 (2006) – 1 (2023) 2 Venezuela – – 1 (2009) – 1 Mexico – – 1 (2023) – 1 Netherlands – – – 2 (2013, 2017) 2

Only two finals ended without runs for the runners-up, in 2013 when the Dominican Republic won against Puerto Rico 3-0 and in 2017 when the United States won 8-0 against Puerto Rico. The Puerto Ricans are the only WBC team to lose two consecutive finals.