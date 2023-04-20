A very important move by the A's front office might have determined the future for the Athletics in Oakland. Read here to find out if they are leaving to Las Vegas.

The Oakland Athletics and their future is the hot topic right now in MLB. After disastrous numbers in attendance to start the 2023 season, once again, the rumors about a possible move to another city are growing.

Since many years ago, the A's are looking to build a new stadium considering the Oakland Coliseum is completely outdated. However, the negotiations have been a problem in the city and that's why ownership could be loooking for a big alternative such as Las Vegas.

However, thousands of Oakland A's fans hoped the Athletics might strike a deal to remain in the city with a new stadium. It had been the same story for years. The problem is that a recent move by the team could mean goodbye. Read here to check out the details.

Are the Athletics leaving Oakland?

Right now, the answer seems to be yes. The Athletics moved to the Coliseum in Oakland on 1968, but, the first weeks of this season could be the turning point for what's to come for the franchise. It's important to remember that the lease expires in 2024.

Now, the Athletics have purchased a 49-acre site nearby Las Vegas Strip. The move seems to be getting closer and the project is to build a spectacular $1.5 billion stadium for 35 000 fans. Not so long ago, the Raiders followed that same path in the NFL.

The stadium will have a partially retractable roof and MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred, totally supports the idea. As an immediate answer, the authorities in Oakland have put an end to any negotiation with the team and the story could literally be over.

"It's clear to me that the A's have no intention of staying in Oakland and have simply been using this process to try to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas. I am not interested in continuing to play that game -- the fans and our residents deserve better" said Oakland's mayor, Sheng Thao.