Roki Sasaki, the prodigious Japanese pitcher, has captured the attention of the baseball world with his fastball that exceeds 100 mph and his impressive performance in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league.

After a standout career with the Chiba Lotte Marines, where he threw a perfect game in 2022, he decided to make the leap to Major League Baseball. On January 2025, he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This deal, though limited by MLB regulations for international players under 25, reflects the high potential and expectations surrounding him. Without a doubt, he is shaping up to be one of the most exciting prospects.

What is Roki Sasaki’s salary?

Roki Sasaki’s leap to MLB was written in his future, and in January 2025, he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that includes a $6.5 million signing bonus. As a result, he will likely receive a minimum salary.

Pitcher Roki Sasaki speaks to the media during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025. (Source: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The LA Times reported that once he joins the roster at the beginning of the season, the team will likely pay him a minimum salary for his first three seasons, with a total of $760,000 in 2025 and $780,000 in 2026.

Although this contract is conditioned by the rules for international players under 25, meaning he will start in the minors, his potential is undeniable. The decision to join the Dodgers reflects the desire of both sides to make history together.

His addition to the popular team, alongside other Japanese stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, promises to further strengthen the team’s starting rotation, increasing their chances of victory.

With a fastball that exceeds 100 mph and an ERA of 2.10 over four seasons with the Marines, the talented and young player is not only one of the top prospects in international baseball but is also preparing to make a significant impact.

