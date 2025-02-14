Canelo Alvarez shockingly loses top spot as highest-paid boxer in the world

Canelo Alvarez, who has long been the highest-paid boxer in the world, was dethroned in 2024. According to Sportico’s list of the 100 highest-paid athletes globally, the Mexican boxer ranked third in boxing income, trailing behind Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury led the rankings with an impressive $147 million in earnings, securing the third spot overall across all sports. Usyk, on the other hand, ranked seventh with a total of $122 million. Canelo, who earned $73 million, was placed twentieth overall.

This marks the first time in several years that Canelo has not claimed the title of the highest-paid boxer. Since Floyd Mayweather’s retirement, the Mexican boxer had firmly established himself as the top income earner in boxing.

The Impact of Fury vs. Usyk Fights

Fury and Usyk’s substantial earnings can primarily be attributed to their two highly lucrative showdowns, which were held as part of the Riyadh Season. Both bouts, which Oleksandr Usyk won, generated millions of dollars in revenue for the fighters.

Although Canelo was displaced from first place in 2024, he still has ample opportunity to reclaim his position this year. The Mexican champion signed a lucrative contract with Turki Alalshikh as part of Riyadh Season, guaranteeing him two fights, each estimated to bring in around $100 million.

Canelo’s continued dominance

Even with this slight dip in earnings ranking, Canelo Alvarez remains one of the highest-paid athletes worldwide and, without a doubt, the most influential boxer in the sport today. His widespread popularity and ability to attract massive audiences continue to cement his status as a key figure in global boxing.