NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk sends strong warning to Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand, rest of Team Canada

Team USA cruised to a convincing 6-1 win over Team Finland in the Four Nations and now look ahead to their next opponent: Team Canada. With stars Brad Marchand, captain Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid on the other side, Saturday night’s game promises to be an intense battle. That’s how NHL player Matthew Tkachuk sees it.

Tkachuk was crucial in the opening game, scoring two goals in the big win over the Finns. The Philadelphia Flyers right winger knows the next game will be an even bigger challenge to keep up the good play of the team led by star player Auston Matthews.

Team Canada had a tough time defeating Team Sweden on the first day of the tournament. The thrilling game went into overtime, and the Canadians prevailed 4-3 over their rivals on Wednesday night, with Mitch Marner scoring the golden goal in Montreal.

Tkachuk’s warning to Team Canada

“I think I’ve thought about this game for nine years. It’s a special moment for us to be able to play with each other. So, we’ll be ready for it,” Tkachuk warned to Crosby, Marchand and the rest of Team Canada in an interview with Sportsnet. The statement from Team USA’s leading scorer has context, as this is the most anticipated game of the tournament and both teams are contenders.

Matthew Tkachuk of Team USA and Roope Hintz of Team Finland collide during the second period in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 13 (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Team Canada faces a difficult absence for the remainder of the tournament

Team Canada got some bad news after their epic win over Team Sweden. Defenseman Shea Theodore will miss the remainder of the Four Nations Face-Off due to an upper-body injury suffered in Wednesday’s overtime win. The Vegas Golden Knights confirmed the update.

Great expectation for the Four Nations Face-off Tournament

The Four Nations Tournament is the first best-versus-best men’s field hockey tournament since 2016, and it showcases the uniqueness of taking place a year before the Olympics. Not only are Team USA and Team Canada showcasing their full potential, but the Four Nations are the nations that have combined to win the last six Olympic medals with NHL participation.