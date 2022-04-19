The updated list of the ten leaders with the most home runs in the 2022 MLB season, so far the list is dominated by an unexpected player. Check here the updated list every day.

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is offering a high level as in previous seasons, despite what was the lockout, the coronavirus, and other things that were put against baseball, after all, nothing stopped the beginning of the new season.

The home run leaders are fighting like never before, everyone seems to want to be in the top 10 as most players started their home run dominance in good shape this season, plus it is expected that at least 2-3 of those who were home run leaders last 2021 season return to the top 10 again this year.

Shohei Ohtani is one of the big favorites among the home run leaders in the 2022 season, he has all the odds in his favor but in 2021, Ohtani was the 3rd best with 46 home runs, while the two best from last season were Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Salvador Perez with 48 home runs each.

Top 10 MLB home runs leaders in 2022

The list is updated once a day after most games are over and the stats are distributed to the media. The 2020 MLB season was the year with the fewest home runs in the last 10 years as the average is over 40+ home runs among the leaders.

In 2001 it was the last time that an MLB player reached more than 60+ home runs, on that occasion the leader was Barry Bonds with a total of 73 home runs in the season. The other player who came close to 60 home runs was Giancarlo Staton in 2017 with 59 home runs.

