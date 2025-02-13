Travis Kelce was expected to deliver a standout performance for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. However, the star tight end struggled against the Philadelphia Eagles and was visibly emotional in the locker room after the game.

Following the Chiefs’ loss, players took a moment to process what had happened, particularly on Kansas City’s side, as the defeat came as a shock. A reporter covering the Chiefs shared a poignant moment involving Kelce.

Speaking on the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, NFL insider and co-host Erin Andrews recounted the post Super Bowl reactions from the Chiefs’ locker room. She revealed that when she approached Kelce, she felt compelled to comfort him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just walked up to him, and he stopped. I gave him a big hug and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I love you, I’m so sorry,’” Andrews shared. She also reflected on the human side of athletes, emphasizing that even NFL stars feel the weight of these moments. “They’re humans too, you know—this just in,” Andrews remarked about the emotional exchange with Kelce, who was visibly shaken by the loss.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX.

Advertisement

Kelce reflects on last NFL season

After a tough loss to the Eagles, Travis took time to reflect on the season alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, on the New Heights Podcast. When asked about his potential retirement, Travis Kelce provided a definitive response. However, before addressing that, he took a moment to analyze the journey of the entire season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Super Bowl loss to Eagles

“I’ve been fortunate over the past five or six years. I’ve played more football than anybody. It’s because of the people in that building. The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league,” Kelce said.

Advertisement

Kelce also opened up about the challenges of maintaining his high level of play. “As you start to feel like you’re not performing at the level you once did, it’s a tough pill to swallow,” he admitted. “And on top of that, not being there in the biggest moments when your team is counting on you—those are extremely hard things to process. It’s just a tough reality.”

Jason Kelce’s message to his brother

While reflecting on the Eagles’ win over the Chiefs and expressing pride in his team’s roster, Jason also addressed Travis’ emotions following the loss. He acknowledged how difficult the moment has been for both of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As for my brother, there isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings. Of course, I feel for him and always root for him, but I know he does not need nor want my pity,” Jason said. “He has achieved a level of greatness that few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team. They should take pride in their accomplishments this season and throughout the years.”