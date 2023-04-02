Arizona Diamondbacks take on Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. The visitors are desperate but they still have time to tie the series. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Diamondbacks lost the first game of the year against the big favorites Dodgers 2-8, even though the second game was a 2-1 victory for the Diamondbacks that wasn't going to stop the Dodgers and in the third game they won 10- 1.

The Dodgers are in top form after winning a couple of games by more than 5+ runs, plus they will play a long series against the Diamondbacks again on April 6th.

When will Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers be played?

Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, April 2 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. If the visitors lose this series they will have another chance to get revenge in a couple of days.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:10 PM

CT: 3:10 PM

MT: 2:10 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Las Vegas, MLB.TV