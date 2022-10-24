The Philadelphia Phillies is going to the World Series after 13 seasons, the team has been playing a specific victory song all year long.

What is the name of the Philadelphia Phillies victory song?

Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run to punch the Philadelphia Phillies ticket to the MLB World Series against the Houston Astros, who will play in the Fall Classic for the fourth time in six years.

The last time the Phillies won the World Series was in 2008 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in 5 games. It will be the Phillies eighth World Series in their 139-year history.

The Phillies are led by Harper, David Robertson, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, and Noah Syndergaard. After each win this season one song was played at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate each victory.

Philadelphia Phillies victory song

The Philadelphia Phillies victory song is 'Dancing on My Own’, the tune has been played in the Phillies locker room all year. "There's no deeper meaning or backstory to it, other than it's an absolute banger and we love singing it in the locker room," Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs told MLB.com.

'Dancing on My Own' is sung by British songwriter and singer Calum Scott. Scott has been singing since 2013 and the song has 484,746,586 plays on YouTube. Dancing on My Own is on Scott’s debut album Only Human.