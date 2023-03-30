The Colorado Rockies play against the San Diego Padres in the 2023 MLB season. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies on Friday, March 31 at Petco Park in the second game for both teams in the 2023 MLB season. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

The Colorado Rockies finished a very disappointing 2022 season with a 68-94 record. Furthermore, the competition will be brutal in the NL West with contenders such as Dodgers, Padres and Giants. They haven't been to the postseason since 2018.

The San Diego Padres are one of the favorites to win the National League pennant and win the World Series. In the 2022 MLB postseason, this team eliminated the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but fell short as the favorites against the Philadelphia Phillies. Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Blake Snell and Yu Darvish lead a very powerful roster. Fernando Tatis Jr is still serving suspension.

When will Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants be played?

As part of the 2023 MLB regular season, the Colorado Rockies will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Petco Park. Kyle Freeland is the probable pitcher for the Rockies and Nick Martinez for the Padres. It's the second game of the series.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:40 PM

CT: 8:40 PM

MT: 7:40 PM

PT: 6:40 PM

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants in the US

The game between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres in the 2023 MLB regular season will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are MLB Network, Bally Sports San Diego and ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main.