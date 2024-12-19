Blake Snell, the MLB All-Star pitcher who spent last season with the San Francisco Giants, has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This move marks a return to Southern California for Snell, but with the Giants’ fierce rivals. Reflecting on Snell’s brief stint in San Francisco, a former teammate shared candid thoughts about his time with the team.

While Snell’s performance with the Giants didn’t meet the high expectations many had for him, his stats demonstrated flashes of brilliance that underscore his potential. At 31 years old, Snell still has the energy and skill to make a significant impact. As the Dodgers aim to defend their World Series title in the 2025 MLB season, Snell will face the challenge of integrating into a stacked roster and contributing to the team’s championship ambitions.

Speaking on The Chris Rose Rotation, Giants ace Logan Webb offered his perspective on Snell’s move to the Dodgers. “I didn’t know he was going to the Dodgers. He didn’t tell me they were talking, but I’d chat with him every now and then—this was, I think, before the playoffs,” Webb revealed.

Webb also opened up about his mixed emotions regarding the move to an archrival. “I talked to him after he signed with the Dodgers. I’m pretty happy for him—he works his ass off and is a great teammate. I’m super excited for him. That said, I’m not thrilled he ended up there, but how do you turn down a $52 million contract?”

Detroit Tigers vs SF Giants AUG 10 August 10 2024 San Francisco CA, U.S.A. San Francisco pitcher Logan Webb (62) starts the game and delivers the ball during MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park San Francisco Calif.

Snell’s transition to the Dodgers is poised to add another layer of intrigue to the already intense rivalry between Los Angeles and San Francisco. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on Snell to see if he can deliver for his new team.

Snell signs with the Dodgers: A game-changing move

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a major offseason splash by signing Blake Snell, a standout pitcher who perfectly complements their powerhouse lineup, now bolstered by Shohei Ohtani. At 32 years old, Snell brings proven performance to Los Angeles, and his numbers make him a natural fit for the team’s championship ambitions.

Reports indicate that Snell has agreed to a lucrative five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers. The deal includes a substantial $52 million signing bonus, which likely played a key role in Snell’s decision to join Los Angeles. For comparison, his previous contract with the San Francisco Giants was valued at $62 million over two seasons.

Snell will now anchor a formidable Dodgers rotation featuring Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani. Adding even more intrigue, the Dodgers are rumored to be pursuing Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki, potentially creating one of the most dynamic pitching rosters in recent memory.

Snell’s stats with the Giants

After a late signing in March, Blake Snell faced a challenging start to the 2024 season, largely due to a rushed preparation period. Lacking the benefit of a full Spring Training, he struggled out of the gate, posting a 9.51 ERA across his first six starts and enduring two stints on the injured list.

However, once he regained full strength and established a proper rhythm following his second IL stint, Snell showcased his dominance on the mound. Over his final 14 starts, he delivered an exceptional 1.23 ERA, recording 114 strikeouts against just 30 walks. Opposing hitters managed only a .123 batting average against him during this stretch, as he threw 80 1/3 masterful innings.