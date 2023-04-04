Detroit Tigers take on Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Visitors want to build a winning record. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Tigers finally win their first 2023 season after losing three straight games against the Rays in what was their first series of the year. The Tigers won the Astros 7-6 in the first of three games.

The Astros haven't won a game since April 1, when they won the second of four games against the Chicago White Sox. The recent loss against the Tigers marks the Astros' first losing streak of 2023.

When will Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros be played?

Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Tuesday, April 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Tigers are inspired after winning the first of the series.

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday, April 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Detroit, ATT Sportsnet Southwest, Bally Sports Indiana Extra 4, MLB.TV.