Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The home team knows that the visitors are favorites within the division. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

When will Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians be played?

Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Wednesday, April 12 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:45 PM

CT: 8:45 PM

MT: 7:45 PM

PT: 6:45 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Cleveland Guardians in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday, April 12, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB.TV.