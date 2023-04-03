The players with the best batting average are usually the best hitters and therefore they lead some top lists like home runs and RBI. Check here the best batting average of 2023.

The 2023 MLB season promises a lot of home runs, but at the same time pitchers are ready to stop top hitters.

Ross Barnes is one of the most remembered MLB players thanks to his .429 batting average record established in 1876 playing for the Chicago White Stockings (White Sox today).

In 2022 the player with the best batting average was Jeff McNeil with .3265 but he was not the home runs champion, while Aaron Judge being home run champion in 2022 had only .3105 batting average.

Top 10 MLB batting average in the 2023 season

The last time an MLB player finished the season with a .400 batting average was Artie Wilson in 1948 with .433, but in the 21st century no player has managed to break that record.

2022 was a weak year for the batting average, .3265 was the top average but it was low compared to 2020 with DJ LeMahieu posted .3641 batting average.

Top 10 MLB batting average in 2023 1. Wander Franco .6364 2. Adam Frazier .6250 3. Dansby Swanson .5833 4. Adam Duvall .5714 5. Luis Arraez .5625 6. Taylor Ward .5000 Paul Goldschmidt .5000 Matt Chapman .5000 9. Rafael Devers .4667 C.J. Cron .4667

(04-03-2023 updated, 11:30 AM(ET))

Note*: Numberless players means they are tie in the same spot.

Data extracted manually from sports-reference.com

