This season the doubleheaders return, but the games start almost two months after opening day. The list of doubleheader games for the current season is shorter than last season but could grow. Check here all the upcoming games.

The 2023 MLB season will offer few doubleheaders but each of those games are important despite being regular season games.

Doubleheaders are not new within the MLB as there is evidence that the first doubleheaders were played during the first quarter of the 20th century.

This type of game is nothing more than a rescheduling of some regular season games that could not be played due to weather conditions or other factors.

What are the Doubleheader games in 2023?

Doubleheaders for 2023 begin on June 3 with Tampa Bay playing the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 PM (ET) and the second game of that series will be at 6:10 PM (ET).

MLB Doubleheaders - 2023 DATE TEAMS GAME 1 GAME 2 June 3 Tampa Bay at Boston 1:10 PM 6:10 PM July 15 San Diego at Philadelphia 7:05 PM 1:05 PM September 26 LA Dodgers at Colorado 8:40 PM 3:10 PM

Only three doubleheaders for the 2023 season, but the list could be increased if necessary, in 2022 the list of doubleheaders was much larger.