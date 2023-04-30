Houston Astros will receive San Francisco Giants in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Houston Astros will play against San Francisco Giants in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

An interesting duel will take place when these two rivals who seek to improve what they have done so far, which has not been the best, face each other. On the visiting side, the San Francisco Giants, with a record of 11-15, occupy the penultimate place in the West division in the National League. As if that were not enough, playing away they have a balance of 4-8.

And now they must face the last champions, the Houston Astros, who are somewhat better with a record of 14-13 and second in the West division of the American League. However, they are 6-9 at home, and looking to improve their statistics. Both teams, in addition, seek to end a two-game losing streak.

When will San Francisco Giants vs Houston Astros be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB regular season between San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas will take place this Monday, May 1 at 8:10 PM (ET).

San Francisco Giants vs Houston Astros: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Houston Astros

This 2023 MLB regular season game between San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX SPORTS 1.

