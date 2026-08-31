Aaron Boone explains why NY Yankees team doctors haven’t cleared Aaron Judge yet

With all signs indicating Aaron Judge will be back soon, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the medical staff have yet to give the right fielder the green light.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone all but confirmed a report revealing Aaron Judge’s timeline. According to it, his return from injury is set for the team’s next homestand at Yankee Stadium. However, the Bronx Bombers have yet to activate the right fielder from the 60-day injured list (IL), and it appears the Yankees‘ medical staff is behind the delay.

Judge has been sidelined since May 31 during the 2026 MLB season. The Yankees placed their three-time MVP on the 60-day IL with a stress fracture in his first right rib. Although he’s made steady progress, he has yet to be cleared by the team doctors in the Bronx. Boone explained why the medical staff is still on the fence about Judge and what the next step in his recovery should be.

“I don’t think so,” Boone answered when asked whether Dr. Christopher S. Ahmad, the Yankees’ head team physician, had made a decision on what the next step should be for Judge. “Just waiting for [Dr. Keith Meister], the other doctor weighing in, hearing what he has to say, and talking through it.”

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Doctors still wary about Judge

Although Dr. Meister doesn’t work for the Bronx Bombers, the renowned orthopedic surgeon is often consulted by the Yankees for second opinions. For example, Fernando Cruz, whose injury-list designation contradicted Boone, has sought a second opinion from Dr. Meister as he might have to undergo surgery to repair his throwing-arm UCL.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

With Judge, it’s no different. Boone has now admitted that the two doctors have yet to reach an agreement and are still talking things through. In the meantime, Yankees fans are growing anxious as they await Judge’s long-awaited return to the plate.

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NY Yankees won’t rush Judge as doctors debate

However, New York won’t roll the dice. It will wait as long as necessary to make sure Judge is fully healthy and runs no unnecessary risk by sending him back onto the field. Of course, it’s easier to be cool-minded and patient when the team is winning and on track to make the postseason as the first wild-card seed.

As long as the Bronx Bombers can keep it up, Boone and company can afford to wait for Dr. Ahmad and Dr. Meister to reach a conclusion on Judge’s rehab. So far, so good. But if New York hits a bump in the road, patience may run out with the team’s head physician and the expert opinion.