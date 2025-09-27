Aaron Boone sends strong message on Aaron Judge’s MVP race

Aaron Boone made it clear where he stands in the American League MVP race. After Aaron Judge’s latest performance in the New York Yankees’ win over Baltimore, the manager didn’t hesitate to crown his captain as the deserving winner. “Nothing Aaron Judge does surprises me,” Boone said. “To me, he’s the clear-cut MVP.”

Boone highlighted Judge’s all-around play, from his power at the plate to his defense in right field. “I feel like he’s been on base seven times a day the last week. Whether they don’t pitch to him or challenge him, he’s doing damage,” Boone said. “He’s playing like an all-time great.”

Judge swatted his 52nd home run of the season in Friday’s victory, a towering shot to center field that sparked a four-run inning. The Yankees remain alive in the AL East race, and Boone praised Judge’s discipline: “If you make a mistake, you’re in trouble. And if you go out of the zone, he’s spitting on it.”

With just two games left in the season, Judge is battling Seattle’s Cal Raleigh for the MVP crown. Raleigh set the Mariners’ single-season home run record and delivered one of the best power-hitting years ever by a catcher. Still, his .248 batting average leaves some voters questioning his overall case.

Aaron Judge Chasing His Third MVP

Judge leads the American League in virtually every key offensive category, from batting average and OPS to walks and total bases. His consistency at the plate, combined with his defensive impact, makes him the frontrunner in the eyes of many analysts.

Raleigh, however, has history on his side. With 60 home runs, he joined an exclusive club of power hitters and carried Seattle to its first division title since 2001. His candidacy hinges on whether voters will value raw power over Judge’s all-around dominance.

No matter how the ballots fall, Boone has left no room for doubt about where he stands. “He’s the clear-cut MVP,” the Yankees manager repeated, making sure Judge’s case resonates as the season closes. For Boone, the debate is already over.