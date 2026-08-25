Aaron Boone updates Max Fried’s timeline as NY Yankees ace nears return

As the New York Yankees fight to stabilize an unpredictable starting rotation, manager Aaron Boone's latest update on Max Fried’s injury status could dramatically shift the team's outlook moving forward.

Amid the grim injury update regarding Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered a silver lining by laying out a return timeline for ace Max Fried as the regular season reaches its home stretch.

“Max Fried could potentially be in play for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Red Sox,” Boone told reporters, as first cited by The Athletic‘s Chris Kirschner. Fried’s return would provide a massive shot in the arm for a Yankees rotation in desperate need of stability down the stretch.

Another option who could bolster the rotation in the coming weeks is top pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez, with the organization weighing a roster move to recall the right-hander for spot starts.

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Meanwhile, Boone also addressed Aaron Judge’s progress, giving New York reason for optimism as the club looks to maintain its momentum in the standings while prepping its captain for the postseason.

Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees.

What happened to Fried?

Fried landed back on the 15-day injured list on August 17, 2026, due to a recurring bone bruise in his left elbow. The move was backdated to August 14 after the southpaw experienced lingering discomfort following his start against the Seattle Mariners, the same issue that previously cost him two months earlier in the campaign.

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The setback injected significant uncertainty into the Yankees‘ starting rotation just as New York begins gearing up for October. While initial scans ruled out a season-ending injury, the recurrence forced the Yankees to manage his workload with extreme caution.

As he closes in on a comeback, Fried and the Yankees hope he can return at full strength for the pennant race. If Fried and the rest of New York’s key arms can return healthy for the stretch run, the Pinstripes remain formidable World Series contenders.