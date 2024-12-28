Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are having a spectacular 2024 season. Despite multiple injury issues, Patrick Mahomes has kept the team afloat, showing why he is a future Hall of Fame player.

Throughout the year, the Chiefs have had to deal with significant absences such as Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu, and Chris Jones. However, the “next man up” philosophy has allowed them to prevail.

Obviously, the Chiefs’ main goal is to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, something that has never happened in NFL history. Securing home-field advantage could be a key factor.

Have the Chiefs clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs?

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs after their 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. the defending champions hold a 15-1 record, making them unreachable in the AFC.

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) were the only team with hopes of taking the No. 1 seed, as they held the tiebreaker. However, after what happened in Pittsburgh, Josh Allen will have to settle for securing the No. 2 seed.

