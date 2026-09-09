Aaron Judge weighs in as NY Yankees put MLB on notice with 34th consecutive winning season

Aaron Judge thrilled New York Yankees fans in his return from a 100-day layoff, using the occasion to send a strong message across MLB about the team's 34th consecutive winning season.

Anticipation was at an all-time high for Aaron Judge‘s return to the New York Yankees‘ lineup. As the Yanks fuel their fanbase’s World Series aspirations—fresh off securing their 34th consecutive winning season—Judge put the rest of Major League Baseball on notice ahead of the stretch run.

“We’re the Yankees, we’re going to win. That’s a great streak, but everybody in this room is focused on championships,” Judge told reporters following his return to the roster.

Though he was visibly disappointed after being pulled in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies, Judge’s presence alone provided an undeniable spark during the series opener.

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Judge went hitless in his return after skipping a minor league rehab assignment altogether. However, the Yankees remain confident it is only a matter of time before their superstar slugger regains his MVP form.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs to first base.

Highlights from Judge’s return

Bypassing a minor league stint after recovering from a fractured rib, Judge batted third and started in right field. Though he finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts—swinging under a 93-mph fastball in his first plate appearance and looking at a called third strike in his last—he displayed flashes of his elite approach, including a 95.1-mph flyout to deep right-center field.

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Judge’s presence delivered a crucial lift as the Yankees secured a 5-3 victory over Colorado. Operating under a pre-planned workload restriction, he played six solid defensive innings in right field without setback before being replaced by Heliot Ramos, who later delivered a clutch three-run homer in the eighth inning.

What’s next for Judge?

While he logged time in right field and hit third in his return, intrigue surrounds how Boone will deploy Judge moving forward. Boone indicated that Judge could see reps at designated hitter or alternate positions until he is fully cleared for an unrestricted workload.

All eyes remain on Judge for the remainder of the series against the Rockies, with a high-stakes Subway Series matchup against the cross-town New York Mets looming just on the horizon.

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