LA Dodgers’ Dave Roberts provides major injury update on Edgardo Henriquez ahead of 2026 MLB playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers, managed by Dave Roberts, are hopeful that they can count on Edgardo Henriquez as they build their roster for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

The goal is crystal clear for the Los Angeles Dodgers: to win the long-awaited three-peat in MLB this season. The good news for the team, according to Dave Roberts, is that Edgardo Henriquez is looking healthy and is expected to be part of the playoff roster.

“Dave Roberts said Edgardo Henriquez has been throwing bullpen sessions, is healthy. Will take part in bye week sim games, live BPs and expected to be on the NLDS roster,” Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register revealed on X.

Henriquez hasn’t pitched for Los Angeles since September 13 against the Miami Marlins, so his return would be a significant upgrade for the rotation. With another postseason about to begin, the Dodgers want to enter the playoffs in the best possible shape.

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What injury did Henriquez suffer?

Edgardo Henriquez’s 2026 season hit a snag on September 16, when he was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a low-grade back strain. The young reliever started dealing with lower back tightness following his mid-September bullpen appearances, leading the team to take a cautious approach to prevent it from worsening. Because it was diagnosed as a minor muscle strain, the stint was intended to give him a brief period of rest and treatment before getting him back on the mound.

Edgardo Henriquez #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Kansas City Royals.

The Dodgers’ postseason run

The Los Angeles Dodgers locked up the #2 seed in the National League after winning another NL West crown, earning a crucial first-round bye into the NLDS. They’ll skip the Wild Card round entirely and host Game 1 of the best-of-five Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, October 3.

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Dave Roberts’ squad will wait to face the winner of the Wild Card matchup between the #3 seed Atlanta Braves and the #6 seed. With home-field advantage through the NLDS, the Dodgers are primed for another deep October run as they pursue a world championship ring.

Key takeaways