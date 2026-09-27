NY Yankees consider Ryan Weathers for postseason roster as Aaron Boone is pleased with his physical condition

The New York Yankees will begin their 2026 MLB playoff campaign against the Boston Red Sox, and Aaron Boone is hopeful that he can count on Ryan Weathers.

The New York Yankees already have their sights set on what awaits them in the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, and the construction of the roster could be crucial to their chances. According to insider Bryan Hoch on X, Aaron Boone said that Ryan Weathers “looks really healthy” and is “very much in play” for the AL Wild Card Series roster.

Weathers has not played in an official game since late August, meaning he has been inactive for just over a month. If he arrives at the series against the BoSox at full strength, the Pinstripes will undoubtedly have strengthened their roster in some way.

The latest update on Aaron Judge’s condition was not particularly encouraging, so in a way, the news about Weathers is certainly a positive development. The Yankees want to establish themselves as serious World Series contenders.

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What injury did Weathers suffer?

Ryan Weathers was having a solid first year in the Bronx after coming over from the Miami Marlins, but his regular season hit a wall back on August 22 against Toronto. The left-hander had to pull himself out in the fourth inning after feeling something off in his throwing arm, which was later diagnosed as a left forearm flexor strain.

Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch.

While he managed to avoid Tommy John surgery, the injury shut him down for over a month; he’s only just started facing live batters in practice, with hopes of convincing the Yankees he can contribute out of the bullpen during the postseason.

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The Yankees want to be contenders

The highly anticipated American League Wild Card Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox kicks off on Tuesday, September 29, running through Thursday, October 1 (if a deciding Game 3 is needed). Because the Yankees locked up the #4 seed, the entire best-of-three series will be hosted right in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

Looking back at their 2026 regular-season head-to-head matchups, the Yankees held a slight upper hand over their division rivals, winning 7 of the 13 meetings—including a dominant 16-1 blowout victory at home to close out their final regular-season series back in late August.

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone noted pitcher Ryan Weathers looks healthy and is in play for the AL Wild Card.

looks healthy and is in play for the AL Wild Card. The left-hander was sidelined for over a month due to a left forearm flexor strain.

New York secured the #4 seed and will host the series at Yankee Stadium.