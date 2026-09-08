Aaron Boone confirms report on Aaron Judge’s part-time role in NY Yankees return

Aaron Judge is set to return to the New York Yankees, though manager Aaron Boone noted the superstar outfielder will initially be limited to a part-time role.

Manager Aaron Boone officially confirmed the reported game plan for Aaron Judge, offering clarity on the New York Yankees captain’s expected role as he returns for the remainder of the regular season.

As mentioned by Talkin’ Yanks, Boone revealed that Judge will be eased back into action and pulled early from select games before ramping up to full nine-inning workloads. The cautious approach comes after the superstar outfielder missed 100 days away from MLB game action.

Judge’s activation highlights a wave of roster moves for New York as the club gears up for the postseason. His return has set expectations soaring across the Bronx, where fans are desperate to see the team snap a 17-year championship drought.

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Between Boone’s updates on Judge and a fresh injury report concerning starter Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees are pushing to get their core healthy in time for October as they hold firm in the American League Wild Card race.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees.

Yankees still holding out hope for Stanton

While reports previously suggested Giancarlo Stanton might be lost for the season, Boone delivered a surprisingly encouraging update on the slugger’s progress.

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Although Stanton’s path back remains steep after a stint on the 60-day injured list, a late-season return hasn’t been ruled out. Rejoining the active roster for the stretch run would provide a major shot in the arm for New York’s pennant hopes.

Yankees injured list breakdown

Even with Judge making his long-awaited exit from the IL, several key names alongside Stanton remain sidelined. Here is a breakdown of where the rest of the Yankees’ injured list stands heading into the postseason push:

Position Players Trent Grisham (CF) — 10-Day:: Suffered a recurrence of his right hamstring injury in early September. Placed on the 10-day IL, with an expected return timeline slated for late September (estimated around September 22). Giancarlo Stanton (DH) — 60-Day IL: Shifted to the 60-day IL while recovering. Eligible and targeting a return for the final week of the regular season or the start of the postseason.

Pitchers Ryan Weathers (SP) — 15-Day IL: Shut down from throwing due to forearm discomfort. Out until at least late September while progressing through rehab protocols. Fernando Cruz (RP) — 15-Day IL: Placed on the IL in late August. Expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, with a target return stretched into late October. Clarke Schmidt (SP) — 60-Day IL: Out long-term while rehabbing from reconstructive elbow surgery. Kervin Castro (RP) — 60-Day IL: Sidelined on the 60-day IL.



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