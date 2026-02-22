Former Bo Bichette teammate proudly celebrates Team USA gold on Canadian soil

Now in New York with his new team, Bo Bichette left behind in Canada a long list of former teammates, including one of the most charismatic members of the Toronto Blue Jays, George Springer, who was spotted wearing a Team USA hockey jersey before batting practice.

The report came from Keegan Matheson on X (@keeganmatheson): “George Springer burst out of the Blue Jays’ clubhouse in celebration. He’s about to take live BP in his Team USA jersey.” It was also reported that another Blue Jays player was celebrating wearing a similar jersey.

Bichette, of course, shared plenty of memorable moments with his former Blue Jays teammates. But seeing an active MLB player wearing a Team USA hockey jersey at batting practice after an Olympic gold medal victory is something unique, especially considering it had been more than 40 years to win another olympic gold medal.

How many American players are on the Blue Jays?

The majority of the roster is American. For the 2026 season, according to ESPN’s listed roster, there are 25 American players set to suit up for the Blue Jays. Only one player is from Canada, or at least was born there, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Another American player seen celebrating the men’s ice hockey gold medal in a Team USA jersey was Ernie Clement. “Springer and Ernie Clement are the hockey guys in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse. It’s been a loud 20 minutes here,” Matheson reported on X.

Despite the heavy American presence on a Canadian club like the Blue Jays, Toronto fans have consistently embraced the team as their own. Bichette was widely respected and well-liked during his time there, and even now, fans continue to hold him in high regard.