Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals true feelings on last season’s World Series run

There are moments in sports that hinge on making the right decision, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exemplifies this perfectly. With his decisive run, Guerrero propelled the Toronto Blue Jays into the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a feat that prompted the player to share his feelings about the momentous achievement.

In an interview with MLB Network, Guerrero Jr. opened up about his mindset when the ball left the bat, granting the Blue Jays their World Series berth. “It was an incredible run, and I feel so privileged to be part of this team,” Guerrero Jr. reflected on that pivotal moment.

Guerrero Jr. was instrumental in the postseason success of the team. Over 18 games, he boasted a .397 average with 8 home runs, 15 RBIs, 29 hits, 14 walks (including 6 intentional), an OPS of 1.289, and only seven strikeouts, showcasing his prowess on the field.

With such impressive contributions, he was the cornerstone of the Blue Jays’ postseason run. Looking ahead to the next season, the team will also welcome new talents, such as Kazuma Okamoto, one of MLB’s top prospects from Japan.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after catching a line.

Guerrero Jr.’s poise in pressure-packed situations

The thrilling postseason moment became a highlight, as Guerrero Jr. detailed his thought process, explaining how he maintained composure to achieve success under pressure.

“During that particular moment in the playoff, I anticipated they might pitch around me. So I just focused on getting a good swing, and that’s exactly what I did,“ Guerrero Jr. said, recounting his preparation and execution during the critical juncture of the game.

What resonated with the fans was Guerrero Jr.’s unwavering determination to secure victory against the Seattle Mariners, one of the most formidable teams of the regular season, showcasing his sheer talent and resolve.

