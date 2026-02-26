Official: Blue Jays make crucial decision regarding former NY Mets pitcher Max Scherzer’s future

When Max Scherzer didn’t quite live up to the expectations during his time with the New York Mets, everyone had doubts on his career going forward. After all, he was 38 at the time. Then, he had a resurgence last year with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he was an impending free agent but now his future has been settled.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Blue Jays will bring Max Scherzer back for another season. The 41-year-old, according to Spotrac, will earn a base $3 million contract that can max out at $13 million. It is a one-year deal.

Scherzer did have a career-worse 5.19 ERA, but his outings in the MLB playoffs were very good. He had 82 strikeouts and allowed 19 home runs in 2025. Scherzer still had the fire in him, and apparently it was enough for the Blue Jays to bring him back.

Scherzer is now one of the richest MLB players ever

With this contract, Scherzer’s career earnings would top $393 million in guaranteed money. This puts him fourth in the all-time list of biggest earners in the MLB. Per Spotrac, this will make Scherzer tie Miguel Cabrera. The New York Mets tied thim to a three-year, $130 million contract, but stopped paying him in 2024. However, he earned $15 million from the Blue Jays last season, alongside another $15 million in deferred payments from the Nationals.

The list is topped by Alex Rodriguez, the Yankees legend who bagged $485 million, followed by Justin Verlander with $422 million. Cabrera and Scherzer both get $393 million to their names, while the top five is closed by Albert Pujols, who earned $341 million during his playing days.

Blue Jays rotation will be one to watch

The Blue Jays were so close to winning the World Series that they feel like they can run it back. Bringing Scherzer back is a way of putting that statement out in the public. This is how their rotation for 2026 looks like:

