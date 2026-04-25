Alex Cora fired, but Red Sox still owe him millions

Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox have officially parted ways, but the financial fallout of his dismissal is just beginning to take center stage. Following a disappointing 10-17 start to the 2026 season, the Red Sox front office made the shocking decision to move on from their World Series-winning skipper despite a massive contract commitment.

According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman on X, Alex Cora is still owed a staggering $13.54 million through the conclusion of the 2027 season. This figure represents the remaining balance of the three-year, $21.75 million extension he signed back in July 2024, a deal that briefly made him the second-highest-paid manager in the game.

The extension was originally intended to provide long-term stability in Boston, paying Cora an average annual salary of roughly $7.25 million per year. Having already collected his full 2025 salary and a portion of his 2026 earnings before the firing, the Red Sox are now on the hook for a massive “dead money” payout.

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The end of the Cora era in Boston

Cora leaves the Red Sox with a managerial record of 620-541, highlighted by the historic 2018 campaign where he led the club to a franchise-record 108 wins and a championship. While his tenure included two trips to the ALCS, the team struggled with consistency in recent years, finishing at the bottom of the AL East in back-to-back seasons before a brief 2025 playoff return.

The timing of the firing was particularly bizarre, coming just hours after the Red Sox dismantled the Orioles 17-1, the largest margin of victory in a manager’s final game in MLB history. Despite the lopsided win, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow determined that a total overhaul of the coaching staff was necessary to save the current season.

Interim manager Chad Tracy will now take the reins, inheriting a roster that has significantly underperformed despite high internal expectations. As the Red Sox look to climb out of their early-season hole, the organization must navigate the reality of paying Cora over $13 million to not manage the team for the next 20 months.